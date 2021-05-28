Police have charged a teenage over the murder of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, May 29).

Two boys aged 15 and 17 have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives investigating the murder continue to appeal for witnesses. If you have any information you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101 or if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. If you have any footage, please submit it via our portal here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

High-visibility police patrols are continuing in the town to reassure the local community.

Specially trained officers from the Major Crime Team are giving ongoing support to Rayon’s family at this devastating time.

