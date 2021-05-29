Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Sasha Johnson have charged a man

27-year-old Sasha was shot in Consort Road, Southwark in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

On Wednesday, 26 May, five males were arrested in connection with the incident.

On Friday, 28 May, four other were released on bail until a date in late June.

The fifth male, Cameron Deriggs, 18 of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 29 May.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 and providing the reference 1172/23MAY.