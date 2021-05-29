Two men who set fire to a house in Eastbourne, killing a mother and her young son, have today been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Jacob Barnard and Andrew Milne must serve a minimum of 36 and 34 years respectively after being found guilty of the horrific attack in Croxden Way just before 1am on 10 July, 2018.

The incident tragically claimed the lives of Gina Ingles, 34, and her son Milo Ingles-Bailey, four.

Gina’s partner Toby Jarrett, now 29, managed to escape through a first floor window and sustained serious injuries including severe burns.

Barnard and Milne were each found guilty of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder by a jury, which returned its verdict following a six-week trial at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 27 May. Milne was also found guilty of possession of a prohibited weapon (a Taser).

They were sentenced at the same court this afternoon.

John Tabakis was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced at a date yet to be set.