A former Surrey Police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office after he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of domestic abuse

Former sergeant Stephen Kirkpatrick, 36, appeared at #Guildford Crown Court on Monday (24 May).

Kirkpatrick was charged following an allegation that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of domestic abuse, when he was the officer responsible for investigating the case.

He was based at #Guildford police station but resigned from the Force in September 2020.

Surrey Police referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in January 2020 after the matter came to light.

Kirkpatrick will be sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 15 July.

Internal misconduct proceedings against Kirkpatrick will take place once he has been sentenced.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Alison Barlow said: “An officer engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a victim of domestic abuse is utterly appalling and a complete breach of the trust that the public rightly places in police officers. If officers breach that trust, then they will be investigated and will have to face the consequences of their actions.

“Cases such as this have the ability to really undermine public confidence but his actions do not reflect the hard work that officers and staff in Surrey Police do every day in protecting those who need us, particularly those who are vulnerable. Kirkpatrick has pleaded guilty to the offence he was charged with and will face gross misconduct proceedings once he has been sentenced.”