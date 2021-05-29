Secret horse meet is leaked over social media

A planned “secret meet” and horse drive is set to take place around midday today with many attending the planed 14 mile drive from Purbrook across Portsdown Hill and onto Denmead setting off at 12am.

The event will see Horse and traps on the roads, with a pub crawl arranged at four locations. Organisers have asked people to bring their own alcohol as pubs might get busy, But we are aware that the meet site in the morning is near to Rowans Hospital in Purbrook and stops along the drive include First stop at the Churchillian pub on Portsdown Hill and the Harvester in Denmead.

It is expected that many with gather at the start location hours before they set off.

The event has been said to be in aid of Baby Parker raising money for HEMs Air Ambulance.

Hampshire police are said to be monitoring the planned event, but it is not yet known if any authority has been given by either the Police, Council or Highway agency.

More to follow.