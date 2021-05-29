Police have re-issued an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman from West Ashton, near Trowbridge.

Michelle Henley, 38, has been missing from her home address since Friday 7 May.

She is described as white, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be in the company of a man who drives a black Audi and she could be in the Dorset or Bournemouth area

She also has links with the Trowbridge and Devizes areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 54210043329.