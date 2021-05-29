Tribute to Dorset Police Constable Martin Vaughan

Tributes have been paid to serving Dorset Police Constable Martin Vaughan who very sadly died suddenly in Poole.

Martin, who was 51 years old, died at his home on the evening of Sunday 23 May 2021 as a result of a tragic medical episode.

Dorset Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Scott Chilton said: “We are all devastated to have lost a member of our police family and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and close colleagues.

“Martin had been a dedicated police officer for 29 years and was due to retire in June 2022 after completing his 30 years’ service.

“He joined Dorset Police in June 1992 and worked mostly in the Winton and Wimborne areas as a tutor constable and first aid trainer for the Force.

“In 1996 to 2001 Martin worked in uniform patrol. He also worked as a search trainer on conference planning and in Bournemouth custody.

“In 2004 Martin achieved his career ambition and joined the Roads Policing Team in Poole, where he worked as a dedicated traffic officer. He will be sorely missed by his colleagues.”

Inspector Joe Pardey, of the traffic unit, said: “Martin was a proud police officer and held Dorset Police close to his heart. He considered the police as his family and his world.

“He dedicated almost 17 years to roads policing, which was his dream job, and he always wanted to end his career driving a traffic car and wearing a white hat.

“Martin provided a dedicated service to making Dorset’s roads safer. He was also involved in a number of high-profile investigations during his career and has been described as a tenacious, thorough and keen investigator.”