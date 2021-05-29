A man who caused the death of a #Maidstone resident following an unprovoked and violent assault has been jailed for manslaughter

Lance Colston was sentenced today at Maidstone Crown Court to seven years and five months’ imprisonment, after the assault led to the death of 55-year-old Jason Orwin.

At around 6.40pm on 31 July 2020, Mr Orwin was in Bower Place with a friend when they noticed two men across the road who appeared to be behaving in a drunken manner. Mr Orwin’s partner was nearby and, concerned for her safety, he warned her to be wary of the pair.

One of the men, Colston, aged 37, overheard this exchange and crossed the road to confront Mr Orwin. Mr Orwin’s friend tried shield him but Colston managed to punch the victim to the side of his head and he fell unconscious to the ground.

Colston went on to assault Mr Orwin’s friend, striking him with a milk bottle. He also tried to punch the victim’s father who had arrived at the scene, before leaving the area with his associate.

Family members gave the victim medical attention until the arrival of paramedics and he was conveyed to a London hospital. Mr Orwin had suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital on 1 August.

Following the incident, our officers identified Colston through local enquiries and he was arrested at his home address in Tonbridge Road, at around 8.10pm. An investigation was carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and, on 2 August, charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Colston was remanded in custody and at Maidstone Crown Court, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Neil Kimber said: ‘Mr Orwin had concerns for his partner when he saw she might pass close to the two men across the road, but Colston reacted with an entirely unprovoked and ferocious attack.

‘He acted in an appalling manner and continued to assault others even after Mr Orwin had fallen to the ground. Colston showed no concern for the welfare of his victim whilst he was lying unconscious, and a family is now mourning their tragic loss.

‘I would like to thank the witnesses and, in particular, members of Mr Orwin’s family who have assisted us throughout the investigation and enabled us to bring this violent individual to justice.’