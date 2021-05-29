Four charged with firearms offences following a vehicle stop by police in East London

Four people appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 26 May charged with firearms offences following a vehicle stop by police in Victoria Park Road E9 on Tuesday, 25 May.

Mazlum Sigirtmac, 30 of 5 Norris House, Coleville Estate, Hackney N1 5PU, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.

Tia O’Garro, 23 of 8 Swift House, Sandbrook Road, Hackney N16 0SJ, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.

Bailey McKenzie, 24, of no fixed address, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.

Abu Faye, 21 of 15 St Johns Court, Queens Drive, Hackney. N4 2BD, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.

The three male suspects have been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook on the 24th June. The female suspect has been bailed to return to the same court on the same date.