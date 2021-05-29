An officer who has supported over 70 bereaved families affected by road traffic collisions has been recognised at an awards ceremony held at New Scotland Yard.

Detective Constable Clare Bevis, who worked in the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command’s (RTPC) Serious Collision Investigation Unit, was given the Livia Award for Professionalism and Service to Justice at a ceremony last night, Wednesday, 26 May.

DC Bevis began working as a Family Liaison Officer (FLO) in 2007 and since then, has supported over 70 bereaved families including working with people from differing cultures, beliefs and countries.

She is widely known throughout the RTPC for her dedication, professionalism and compassion.

For exceptional investigation and FLO service in several cases, Detective Constable Wendy Hunter received the Livia Highly Commended Certificate, signed by the Prime Minister and The Viscount Simon.

The Livia Award for Professionalism and Service to Justice was established in 1999 by George and Giulietta Galli-Atkinson following the death of their daughter Livia who was killed by a driver who mounted the pavement where she was walking.

The award is made annually to an officer in RTPC judged to have provided the most meritorious service to road death investigation, either in a specific case, or sustained through several investigations and who has provided the family of a road crash victim with outstanding commitment.

Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens, Operational Command Unit Commander for the RTPC, said:

“As Commander for the Roads and Transport Command, I am immensely proud of the amazing work my officers do.

“The role of a Family Liaison Officer is so vital in any incident where someone has sadly lost a loved one – the officers acknowledged today lead by example.

“The recognition that this exceptional award provides is testament to that work and I am grateful to Giulietta and George for their continuing support in the name of their daughter Livia.”

Giulietta and George Galli-Atkinson said: “The Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command is recognised as having amongst the best practitioners in the nation, commended in recent HMI and PACTS Reports.

“The Livia Award for Professionalism and Service to Justice has been highlighting the meritorious work of its Serious Collision Investigators and FLOs for 22 years.

“Each police officer, whether investigator or FLO, nominated for the award, has demonstrated a clear understanding of professional remit and service, executing thorough investigation to bring the appropriate charge for a successful prosecution.

“The determination to show professionalism and integrity at this incipient stage of the criminal justice process, is the mandate of The Livia Award and we are proud of and thankful to all these benchmark practitioners and specialists.”