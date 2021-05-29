Phoebe has a black and tan coat, is around one-year-old and when she went missing was wearing a purple collar who has been stolen from Headcorn

Information is sought by officers investigating the reported theft of a dog in Headcorn.

Between 5pm and 6pm on Friday 14 May 2021, Phoebe, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel was allegedly stolen from the garden of a property in Lenham Road.

Phoebe has a black and tan coat, is around one-year-old and when she went missing was wearing a purple collar.

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/86598/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use the online form on their website.