Child and cat rescued from Folkestone blaze but sadly the cat passed away

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire on Southbourne Road in Folkestone. Two fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews arrived to smoke issuing from the kitchen at the rear of the property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and water from a hydrant to extinguish the blaze. One child was passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance as a precaution for smoke inhalation. Sadly, a cat passed away despite efforts to revive the pet with an animal oxygen mask. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Volunteer Response Team was also in attendance.