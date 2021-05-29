Eight charges have been authorised against two men by detectives investigating a reported aggravated burglary in Greenhithe

D’quan Samuel, 21, of Canterbury Street, Gillingham, and Malachi Oba, 22, of Longley Road, Rochester, are each alleged to have broken into a home in Charles Street at around 1am on Wednesday 7 April 2021.

A man and a woman inside the property were then seriously assaulted, with each requiring hospital treatment. The male sustained serious head injuries, while the female suffered a serious arm injury and bruising across her body.

Following enquiries, both men were arrested on suspicion of the offences on Thursday 27 May.

The Chief Constable’s Crime Squad has since charged each of them with aggravated burglary and two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Samuel was also charged with possessing a bladed article, a knife, and Mr Oba was additionally charged with possessing an offensive weapon, a crowbar.

They each appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28 May and have been remanded in custody to next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 21 June.