Delays on Dartford crossing expect as Three lanes on the approach remain closed due to Kent Police led incident

Long delays are expected as three lanes and the hard shoulder of the busy M25/A282 Dartford Tunnel crossing remain closed following a Kent Police led incident.

Three lanes of the M25 toward the Dartford crossing remain closed following a police led incident that started at around 3.01am on Saturday morning.

The incident is near the Bow Arrow Lane footbridge .

Police at one point closed all lanes of the anti-clockwise carriageway for 25 minutes.

Highways England’s have put out hard road closures across a five mile stretch of the M25 between junction 2 and junction 1A on the A282 Canterbury. The closure are set to be in place for some time.

A black Ford Focus can be seen facing the wrong way on the hard shoulder and a single police vehicle with its blue lights and rear reds illuminated.

The Highways Agency says they are expecting the incident to be clear and the carriageway reopened by 6.30am but this is only an estimated time.

Driver expecting to use the crossing are being advise to check and possibly seek an alternative route.

Kent Police have been approached for comment