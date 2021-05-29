Arrests Made after Police and anti-immigration protesters have clashed outside the entrance to Dover harbour on Saturday

Police and anti-immigration protesters have clashed outside the entrance to Dover harbour on Saturday. A number of arrests have been arrested for public order offences and one person had been treated Police Medics Coastgaurd and Paramedics after he collapsed

Several officers restrained a person on the ground who was arrested of an obstruction offence.

It came as rival protests over migrants reaching the UK in small boats took place in the town.

TheAnti-Racism Network said it wanted to show “solidarity” with refugees, while opposing groups want “to protect Britain’s border”.

Anti-immigration protesters gathered to “protect the border”

Police concentrated their officers in Snargate Street and at the St James Road , and officers on motorbike are also monitoring the situation.

A group of about 60 people shouting “whos streets our streets and Anyone is a Yellow-vest is a C**** as they moved along Dover seafront, with many wearing Union flag masks and carrying flags.

The protest was in response to migrants crossing the Channel in boats

The Port of Dover had warned there was disruption on the A20 because of the protest and advised the local community to consider alternative routes and travellers to allow plenty of time for their journeys and operation Tap was put in place early this morning at one point both side of the road between the Eastern docks was closed and filled with Police vehicles.

Protesters blocked the dual carriageway in both directions, leaving traffic at a standstill, with some singing Rule, Britannia! as they marched towards the town.

Many wore Union flag face masks and carriedflags and banners.

Officers moved protesters along the road towards the town centre.

By about 3pm all protesters had largely dispensed with the last few pushed towards the train station.

Kent Police said: “As a force, it is our responsibility to facilitate peaceful protests, however, we will not tolerate violence or disorder.”

It is thought groups from across the country travelled to Dover sone as far as Pembrookshire in North Wales.

A Home Office spokeswoman said it had been aware of the protests and had contingency plans in place to minimise any potential disruption.

Kent Police have been approached for the number of arrests.