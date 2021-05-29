Officers responding to a pre-planned protest in Dover have arrested four people

On Saturday 29 May 2021 approximately 60 people arrived to take part in a gathering in the town centre and along the sea front.

Kent Police officers attended the scene to ensure people were able to take part in a peaceful protest and to make sure the impact on the community and local businesses was kept to a minimum.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and two people were arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

All four remain in custody.

Superintendent Andy Gadd said: ‘Today’s protest has taken place with minimal disruption to the local community. Four people have been arrested and our enquiries into those incidents continues.

‘I’d like to thank the local community and those travelling through the area for their patience and understanding as we worked to balance the rights of those taking part in the protest with those living and working in Dover.’