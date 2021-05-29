Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a collision in #Dartford.

The collision occurred at about 11pm on Friday 28 May 2021 on the A225 Dartford Road, between Franks Lane and Calfstock Lane.

A silver Toyota Yaris and a black Suzuki Swift collided head on.

Both drivers were taken to a London hospital. The driver of the Suzuki, a man in his 50s suffered life threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition. The driver the Toyota, a man in his 30s suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting reference HW/KA/045/21.