Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault in Deal

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in Queen Street at around 3.10am on Sunday 30 May 2021.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking with a friend when they were approached by another group of young people.

Words were exchanged and a fight broke out, during which the victim suffered an injury consistent with a stab wound that is not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Enquiries into the incident have been carried out including a review of CCTV evidence, and a 16-year-old boy from Deal has since been arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/92080/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.