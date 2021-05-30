Tramline remains closed after man is stabbed in the early hours in Croydon

Police were called at 12.17am on Sunday, 30 May to reports of a stabbing in George Street, Croydon.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 29-year-old man was found with a stab injury to his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing; at this early stage of the investigation, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 129/30May. To remain anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.