Police were called at 12.17am on Sunday, 30 May to reports of a stabbing in George Street, Croydon.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 29-year-old man was found with a stab injury to his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing; at this early stage of the investigation, there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 129/30May. To remain anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Tramline remains closed after man is stabbed in the early hours in Croydon
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Police were called at 12.17am on Sunday, 30 May to reports of a stabbing in George Street, Croydon.
You may also like
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Carnage as two leg it from Chatham Road High Speed Hit and Run
December 1, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Dies after Truck Hits Tree near Waterloovile
October 25, 2016
Murder one in London 2019 Charlotte Huggins
December 27, 2019
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Have you seen 67-year-old Ian Sharp?
10 months ago
BREAKING • KENT • SYDENHAM
Police are searching for a high risk missing person
8 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal following serious collision in Paddington
April 29, 2018
BREAKING
Burst Water Main Floods London Road in Portsmouth
June 16, 2016
BLOOMSBURY • BREAKING • LONDON
Man treated in suspect acid attack in London
2 months ago
BREAKING
A303 closed in both directions after hay fire
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Person hit by a train in Fareham
July 16, 2018
BREAKING • WALES
Red Arrows Engineer Killed in North Wales Plane Crash
March 20, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MARGATE
Margate man jailed for indecently assaulting a girl in the 1980s
February 22, 2020
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Manhunt launched in Kent after serious assault
10 months ago
BREAKING
Two vehicle life changing collision closed the A21
November 28, 2019
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Crews in breathing apparatus tackle Ashford House blaze
April 19, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
UPDATEDM26 motorway closed in both directions following Police incident
January 11, 2020
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Police appeal after indecent exposure in Winchester
April 29, 2016
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Terror suspect Usman Khan to be buried in Pakistan
December 6, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Safer Internet day: It happened to me
February 5, 2019
SOUTHAMPTON
Dangerous Tree Road Closure causes Traffic Chaos in Southampton
February 25, 2016
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Amber Met Office Weather Warning issued
5 months ago
BREAKING • CAMDEN • LONDON
Manhunt launched after woman hairs set alight
7 months ago
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Train Services cancelled after Chatham incident
January 21, 2020
BREAKING • FAREHAM
M27 Fareham Crash Causes Traffic Chaos
May 26, 2016
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Prisoners take control of two wings at HMP Birmingham as riot breaks out
September 3, 2017
BREAKING
Cops Left Baffled by Hampshire Pong
October 16, 2017