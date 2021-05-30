Two fire engines were sent to the house in Haig Avenue after food was left under the grill and caught alight. Crews wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel to extinguish the small fire inside the oven. They also used a high pressured fan to clear the property of smoke. No casualties were reported. Following the incident, residents are reminded to keep looking while they’re cooking and to follow these simple safety tips, which could help prevent a serious fire in the kitchen: – Keep an eye on your cooking and remember to switch off your cooker if you have to leave the room – Use a timer for items placed in your oven or grill to remind when your food is done and to save it from burning – Keep your cooker, grill and oven clean to avoid a build-up of grease and fat that could start a fire – Ensure electric cookers, toasters and microwaves are turned off at the mains when you have finished using them
A small kitchen fire was caused accidentally in Chatham after it’s believed cooking was left unattended
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BRACKNELL • BREAKING • ESSEX • HOME COUNTIES
Urgent appealFor help to locate missing girl – Bracknell
October 31, 2019
BREAKING • CAMBER SANDS • SUSSEX
Beach warned issued over High tide at Camber Sands
10 months ago
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Police Rule out Terror after M3 Motorway Closed for 12 Hours
September 24, 2017
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT • PORTSMOUTH
Not going to be plain sailing for Wightlink Victoria
September 10, 2018
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Woman grabbed and attacked in Gosport
March 22, 2019
BRENT • FULHAM • LATEST NEWS • MISSING
Police need your help to find Jean Robert Yanguna
7 months ago
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Vehicles shot at in Southampton
June 16, 2018
BREAKING • DARTFORD
UPDATED:East Hill in Dartford remains on Lockdown
June 29, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT • MISSING
Have you seen missing Addison from the Isle of Wight?
April 23, 2019
SOUTHAMPTON
Police close Southampton Itchen Bridge
February 25, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • NEWHAM
An investigation is underway following a stabbing in Newham
3 months ago
BREAKING • HARINGEY • LONDON
Man charged over Fatal Stabbing in Hornsey
December 11, 2019
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Thirteen migrants brought ashore in Kent
October 20, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Three Now in Custody over Drug Dealer Shooting Waterlooville
February 13, 2017
BREAKING • EASTLEIGH • HAMPSHIRE
Police make flasher arrest at Fleming Pasrk
9 months ago
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Police report themselves to IOPC after Woman is found murdered in Hove
January 19, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Arrests in connection with affray
August 5, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Major Search sparked by Missing 81 year old Man
February 12, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for Newham ‘acid attack’
April 20, 2018
DORSET
Wanted Weymouth man David Chadwick found
April 3, 2016
ABBEY WOOD • BREAKING • LONDON
Man attakced with machetes at the Abbey Arms in Abbey Wood
10 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Policing plan in place for London Marathon
April 20, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
M275 Portsmouth link road closed following Bus fire
August 25, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Man charged with of Ramsgate book makers
February 21, 2020
BREAKING • CHANNEL TUNNEL • KENT • M20 • M25 • MAIDSTONE
M20 closed in both directoins after HGV jackknives into central reservation
6 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HYTHE • SOUTHAMPTON
Two re arrested for Southampton Baby Murder
11 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Man Arrested and Bailed over Finsbury Park Murder
April 25, 2018
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Lorry driver ploughs through level crossing
February 19, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man charged over Teddington murder
February 18, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Mum releases Pictures after averting a House Fire
March 24, 2017
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • LATEST NEWS
Have you seen miss Teenager : Christopher Harman
April 26, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
More arrests over Jodie Chesney Murder
March 22, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Drivers Escape Serious injures following Head on Collision on A245 Byfleet
November 28, 2017
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Fire rips through Dartford Heath destroying hectare of heathland
10 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Car careers off road in Portsmouth
May 22, 2016