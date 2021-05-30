Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an assault in Cramlington

Shortly after 1am yesterday (Saturday) we were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of an assault having taken place in the Romsey Close area of Cramlington.

Emergency services attended and found a 35-year-old man with a serious head injury, as a result he was taken to hospital.

Sadly, today he died as a result of his injuries. His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

An investigation was launched immediately after the incident and police have arrested six males, all aged between 16 and 17, on suspicion of murder.

First and foremost are thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life as a result of this tragic incident.

We would ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how the victim in this case has ultimately lost his life.

A team of detectives are now working to establish the facts and we’d encourage any witnesses to come forward.

A number of people are believed to have been in the area near the time of the attack, so we want to hear from those people – as well as any motorists passing that area at the time who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log 82 290521.