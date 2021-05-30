Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

The incident, which happened on Belle Vue Road, was reported to police at 12.57pm on Sunday 30 May 2021. It involved a black Honda HR-V car and a black Suzuki motorcycle.

Sadly, the motorcycle rider – a 43-old man from Bournemouth – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have not been informed yet, but the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the car, a Christchurch man in his 60s, was uninjured.

A road closure was in place to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the scene.

Police Sergeant Lee Savage, of the traffic unit, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the motorcycle rider who very sadly died. A thorough investigation is taking place to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved prior to it, to please contact us. I would also like to hear from any motorists who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam.

“Finally, I appreciate that the roads were busy on such a bank holiday weekend and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while the road closure was in place. It was absolutely necessary to allow the emergency services to respond and for us to carry out a thorough examination of the collision scene.”