Police seal off Maidstone park and launch manhunt after patiently life changing broad-day light attack

Police in Maidstone have established a large crime scene in Brenchley Gardens following a serious assault.

Police and Paramedics were called on Sunday afternoon following the attack and found a person who had been seriously wounded the attack is understood not to be a stabbing.

Officers have cordoned off both entrances to the park and a second cordon has been erected around the bandstand. Response officers from Kent Police remain on guard at the tape. CID officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries and asking business owners for CCTV. It is understood that no arrested have been made.

Kent Police have been approached for comment

More to follow