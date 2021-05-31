Ten fire appliances called to Chadwell Heath Take away blaze

Seventy firefighters and ten fire appliances have been called to tackle a blaze that has ripped through Romford Delights on the High Road in Chadwell Heath.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

The High road has been closed in both directions whilst fire crews from across East London battle to gain control of the well developed fire that has reached the upper level.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched by experts from the brigade.

A number of hose reels are being used by crews wearing breathing apparatus who were scrambled to the incident at just after 3.30am.

An aerial ladder and the brigade’s drone team have also been sent to assist at the incident.

Firefighters are likely to remain for sometime along with road closures and bus diversions.

Effected bus routes: 62,86,173,362,N86 are following a revised route.

