Mohsen Saadi, 56 of no fixed address was charged on Sunday, 30 May. He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 31 May.

Officers are in the process of contacting next of kin who are currently overseas.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7797/27May