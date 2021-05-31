CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a serious assault in a Maidstone park

At around 7.20pm on Sunday 30 May 2021, Kent Police was called to a report of a man being assaulted by another in Brenchley Gardens, near Station Road. The victim, aged in his 30s, sustained injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the images as he may have information which could help their enquiries.

Witnesses to the assault, which is believed to have taken place shortly after 7pm, or anyone with information, private CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist, should call Kent Police on01622 604100 quoting 46/92564/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org.