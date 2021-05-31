Police launch murder investigation in Edgware after 18 year old boy is stabbed to death and have arrested seven

The Met Police have launched a murder investigation and. have made seven arrests after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Montrose Park in Edgeware London on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police were called on Monday afternoon, 31 May to reports of an injured man on Montrose Avenue in Edgeware.

Officers attended and found a man suffering from a stab wound and immediately provided first aid. Despite their efforts, and that of the London Ambulance Service, the man, believed to be aged in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Formal identification awaits.

A crime scene remains in place.

At this early stage, there have been seven people arrested and remain in custody.

The Met Police spokesman said:

Officers were called at 17:54hrs on Monday, 31 May to Montrose Park, Edgware, following reports of a group of males fighting.

Officers responded and found an 18-year-old male suffering from a stab injury in a tennis court area.

He was treated by London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service at the scene. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at 19:19hrs.

Police are working to inform his next of kin. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will follow in due course.

Seven males have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of offences including affray and attempted murder. They are all in police custody.

Officers are working to determine whether there any further reported injuries.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing. Police are urging members of the public remaining in the area to please leave and go home.

Any witnesses or those with information, video or images that could assist police are asked to call 101 ref CAD 5436/31 May.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers. No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.