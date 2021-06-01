Police were assisted by one of their canine counterparts as they arrested three suspected criminals

Around 2.45pm on Sunday 23 May, police were on patrol in Bexhill when their attention was drawn to a grey BMW 320.

The vehicle was pursued in the direction of Ninfield, and after a brief loss, it was located abandoned in the car park of The Kings Arms public house.

Three men ran off; one was pursued by an officer on foot, while the other two were followed by another officer in a police car.

All three suspects were successfully detained by the two officers, assisted by Police Dog Skye.

PD Skye is a two-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd general purpose police dog, trained to track, search, and locate property and criminals.

After the suspects were apprehended, PD Skye was tasked to search from the vehicle back to where they were stopped. She indicated on a hedge, where a Nokia burner style phone was located.

Investigations also revealed the BMW had been stolen from an address in the Bexhill area, where the owner had recently died.

A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, burglary, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, burglary, dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

A 16-year-old boy from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, burglary, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop for police.

All three suspects have been released on conditional bail until 20 June, pending further enquiries.