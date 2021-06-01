A suspect has been arrested by detectives investigating a serious assault in a Maidstone park

At around 7.20pm on Sunday 30 May 2021, Kent Police was called to a report of a man being assaulted by another in Brenchley Gardens, near Station Road. The victim, aged in his 30s, sustained injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 39-year-old man from the Maidstone area was arrested on 1 June in connection with the incident and was taken into custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the assault, which is believed to have taken place shortly after 7pm, or anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation, to contact the appeal line. Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/92564/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous form on their website.