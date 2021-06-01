Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Islington on Saturday, 29 May have arrested a man

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Tony Eastlake on Tuesday, 1 June.

This comes after police were called at 5,27pm on Saturday, 29 May to reports of an injured man on Essex Road, N1. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and provided first aid to a man with a stab injury.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

At this early stage, it is believed the suspect is known to the victim.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, leading the investigation, said: “Our dedicated team of officers have worked tirelessly since Saturday evening to identify the person suspected of the murder of Tony Eastlake. I hope this brings some reassurance to the community after what was an incredibly traumatic and unsettling incident that has cost the life of a well loved and respected man.

“I can confirm that this attack is not believed to have occurred as a result of a robbery. We continue to appeal to anyone who might have seen anything to please come forward to police. If you live within this area or were driving through, please check your CCTV and dashcam footage for anything which might help the investigation. No piece of information is insignificant.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5562/29May or go online. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.