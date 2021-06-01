Officers investigating a report of a rape in Chatham have arrested a 38-year-old man

The man, from Gravesend, was arrested on Tuesday 1 June 2021 as part of the investigation into the alleged offence which was committed against a child.

The arrest was made following an earlier appeal by Kent Police in which photographs were released of distinctive arm and hand tattoos belonging to a person investigators wanted to speak to.

Detectives are no longer appealing for help in tracing this person.

The suspect remains in custody while officers continue their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.