Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Mia Charles

Mia was last seen leaving her home address in Brighton around 7.25pm on Sunday (May 30), and concerns are growing for her welfare.

She is white, around 5’ 8” tall, of slim build and with shoulder length, blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a blue lace crop top, a black jacket and grey Nike trainers.

She is known to have links to the London area, as well as Brighton.

Anyone who sees her or who has any other information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1693 of 30/05.