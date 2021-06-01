Police are appealing for information following an assault on Bedford Place on Thursday 27 May

At around 10.30pm, police were called to reports that a fight had broken out between a number of men in the vicinity of the Sainsbury’s store on Bedford Place and the Bedford Pub.

The men had left the area by the time officers arrived.

A man in his 20s was later located and taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries to his abdomen. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

A 17-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and on suspicion of breaking/being likely to break bail conditions.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault and may have seen or heard anything that could assist police enquiries.

Perhaps you have CCTV or Dash Cam footage from the area at the time?

If you have any information call 101 quoting 44210206695.