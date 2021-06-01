Police investigating the death of Frazer Brabant in Basingstoke have made two further arrests

A 23-year-old man from Basingstoke, previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 21-year-old woman from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Frazer was found with serious head injuries in the rear garden of a house in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, on October 31, 2019.

The 31-year-old never left hospital and died on January 21, 2020.

A total of 18 people have now been arrested as part of this investigation.

Hampshire Police said; “We continue to encourage anyone with information on this incident to come forward by calling 101 and quoting Operation Enhance.