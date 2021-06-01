The family of a man who sadly died in a collision involving a car and motorcycle in Southampton earlier this month have paid tribute to him

Police attended the incident at the roundabout which connects Lords Hill Way and Rownhams Road North just before 6pm on Friday 14 May.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the motorcyclist, 50-year-old Damian Allan Cook, of Birch Road, Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his wife Vivienne said: “This picture says it all.

“My husband, Damian Cook, a loving, caring, silly, funny and supportive dad to Connor. My soulmate for 28 years, together for 30.

“His passion was anything with two wheels. He was just an all-round great guy, that everyone loved.”

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision remain keen to speak with anyone who can assist their enquiries.