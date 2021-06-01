Border policing officers from Kent Police have arrested a man after £50,000 cash was found hidden beneath the lining of his pickup truck

The 47-year-old man from Oldbury in the West Midlands was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone on the evening of Monday 31 May 2021.

UK Border Force officers carried out a search of his Mitsubishi L200 with the assistance of a sniffer dog and found several bundles of cash wrapped in tinfoil.

The money was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act along with a further £2,000 the man had in his possession.

He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and remains in custody pending further enquiries.