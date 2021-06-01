Man fighting for his life after stabbing incident in Lewisham

Police were approached by a man suffering from a stab injury to his face at around on Tuesday, 1 June in Hither Green Lane.

The victim, aged 23, has been taken to a south London hospital; his condition is currently being treated as life-threatening.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances and a crime scene is in place.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

A Section 60 Order has been authorised in Lewisham from 7.50pm until 7am on Wednesday, 2 June.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist police should call 1901 ref CAD 7106/1 June.