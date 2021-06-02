Teenager charged and increased patrols at Bromley South station in London after three attacked

A teenage boy has been charged and British Transport Police has increased its patrols at Bromley South station in London after three members of railway staff were attacked.

One of the victims, a man, suffered wounds from a knife and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not life threatening and he was released the same day.

The incident itself was reported at 1.09pm on Monday 31 May. It is understood the incident began after the suspect was challenged over a ticket.

The suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested at the scene within minutes of the attack.

He has since been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, assault, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possessing a knife.

He is due to appear today at Bromley Youth Court.

The other two victims were treated at the scene for injuries.

Detective Inspector Granville Sellers said: “This was a serious incident which will understandably leave front line staff concerned. Officers were quickly at the scene, the suspect was detained, and the injured staff were treated.

“Fortunately, the injuries of the member of staff who was taken to hospital were not as serious as first thought and he returned home the same day.

“We take any assaults against members of railway staff extremely seriously. Throughout this week there will be an increased policing presence at Bromley South station to support and reassure staff members, as well as the public using the railway network in the area.”