Information is sought by officers investigating allegations a man exposed himself in Maidstone

The incident happened at around 2pm on Tuesday 1 June 2021.

It is reported a man was sitting on a bench in Brenchley Gardens near Station Road, when he committed an indecent act.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson said: ‘We understand there were a number of families in the park at the time and we would like to speak to anybody who witnessed a man acting suspiciously or indecently.’

Any witnesses are urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/93621/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

A local man in his 70s was later arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and was released pending further investigation.