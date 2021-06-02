£120k worth of machinery stolen from train embankment in Kent

Officers investigating the theft of two machines, worth a total of around £120k, are today appealing for further information.

The machines were being used for works along an embankment near Four Oaks Lane in Faversham on Friday 21 May 2021. When workers returned to the site on Monday 24 May, they were missing.

Both machines were fitted with tracker devices which showed the machines had been moved across a nearby field before being disabled.

The stolen machinery is an orange Bandit 12XPT Woodchipper and a white and black Bobcat E26 Mini Excavator.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have more information on the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100036678 of 21/05/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.