Officers are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Gravesend

Gurdarshan Singh Bal, aged 56, is last known to have been in the town centre at around 8.30am on Wednesday 2 June 2021.

He is described as being five feet and eleven inches tall, of slim build and with short black hair.

When Gurdarshan was last seen he was wearing a blue long sleeved shirt, light grey jeans and flip flops.

Inspector Alex Weldon said: ‘We are very concerned for Gurdarshan’s welfare and are urging anybody who sees him or knows where he might be to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 999 quoting 2-0517.