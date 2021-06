Three charges have been authorised against a Gravesend man following a report a girl was raped in Chatham.

Kurt Baker was arrested on suspicion of the offences on the afternoon of Tuesday 1 June 2021 following a previous appeal for information.

The 39-year-old, of Pankhurst Place, has since been charged by Kent Police with three counts of rape.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 June, where he was remanded in custody to attend Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 30 June.