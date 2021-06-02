Information is sought following a serious assault near Dover

Kent Police was called to the rear garden of a pub in Crabble Avenue in River following a report a man had been assaulted by another during an altercation at around 7.40pm on Sunday 30 May 2021.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a head injury which required hospital treatment.

Investigating detectives would like to thank those who have already come forward with information, and are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to an officer to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/92609/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.