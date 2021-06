Officers are investigating after a stabbing in Greenwich.

Police were called at 4.23pm on Tuesday, 2 June to Barge Walk, SE10 to reports of men fighting.

A man was found at the scene with apparent stab wounds.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

No arrests at this time.

A crime scene is in place.

Enquiries continue.