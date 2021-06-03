Police come under attack after multiple shooting in Brixton

Police was called after an illegal block party and tensions between rival gangs has resulted in multiple shootings.

London Ambulance Service was called at 21:37hrs on Wednesday, 2 June to reports of an injured man on Moorland Road, SW9.

“Officers, including firearms officers, and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

“A man, aged in his mid-20s, was found suffering what are believed to be gunshot injuries and stab wounds. He was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital; we await an update on his condition.

“Whilst at the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people, and objects were thrown towards them.

“A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7951/02Jun

The area has since been thrown into Police lockdown.