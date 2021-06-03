Wightlink ferry services overnight in Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight were severely affected after the operator had to cancel services after a distressed passenger threatened to jump overboard shortly before departure at the Portsmouth terminal in the early hours of Thursday morning
Offices from Hampshire Constabulary supported by Coast Guard search rescue teams from Hillhead and Portsmouth for scrambled to the incident just after three on Thursday morning.
Customers were advised not to attend the terminal in today received a text notification from the operator after having to suspend services that severely affected the current timetable.
It is understood that a man has now been detained and is in police custody following incident
Wightlink ferry services suspended after person and threatens to jump overboard
