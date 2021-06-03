Police charge Lewis Ashdown with murder

Police investigating the case of Marc Williams, 18, who was reported missing from Uckfield on Sunday (30 May), have charged a man with his murder.

Marc went to the Maresfield area on Saturday evening (29 May). He called his family about 11.30pm to say he was on his way home but did not return.

Search teams located a body in woodland surrounding the Heron’s Ghyll area late Tuesday night (1 June). While the body has not been formally identified at this stage, it is sadly believed to be Marc.

Lewis Ashdown, 19, of Normansland, Fairwarp, Uckfield, was arrested in Eastbourne on Tuesday (1 June) and subsequently charged with murder in the early hours of Thursday (3 June). He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (3 June).

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Our thoughts remain with Marc’s family at this difficult time. His family are being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“This is a fast-moving enquiry and we thank the public for their patience and understanding as we continue to carry out our work in the area.

“Anyone with information that may assist with our investigation is urged to report it to us immediately online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Skittle.”