Witnesses reported hearing large bangs which they believed to be gunshots however no evidence of firearms were found at the scene

Police were called at approximately 22:40hrs on Wednesday, 2 June to Rosendale Road, SE21.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 18-year-old man with a laceration to the head.

He was taken to a hospital in south London where his injuries were deemed non-life changing and not firearms related.

Witnesses reported hearing large bangs which they believed to be gunshots however no evidence of firearms was found at the scene.

Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101 quoting CAD 8451/02JUNE, or alternatively, to call Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

