An investigation is ongoing following a serious incident in Lambeth last night

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9,37pm on Wednesday, 2 June to reports of an injured man on Moorland Road, SW9.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended alongside the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 25-year-old man was found with what are believed to be gunshot injuries and stab wounds. He was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital; his condition has been assessed as non-life threatening, but it may be life changing.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident).

Whilst at the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people and objects including bottles and stones were thrown at them. There were no reported serious injuries.

At least two officers were assaulted; neither required hospital treatment.

There were no reported injuries to other members of the public.

Officers from the Territorial Support Group were called in and the crowds were dispersed by around 00:30hrs.

A crime scene is in place and a police presence remains in the area for the reassurance of local residents.

Superintendent Dan Ivey, who is responsible for neighbourhood policing in Lambeth and Southwark, said: “The scenes we saw last night were unacceptable. A shocking outburst of violence unfolded, in which a man sustained very serious injuries. But for the speed of the officers who responded, and the skill of medical staff, this could well have turned out to be a murder investigation.

“We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate. Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. I urge anyone who has information that could help us to call 101 or speak to those officers and tell us know what they know. Silence protects violent criminals. Police and local communities must work together to take these people off our streets.

“The scenes that followed the initial horrific incident were equally unacceptable. The officers at the scene were working to conduct an investigation following a serious incident and were dispersing crowds when they themselves were subject to an abhorrent attack from crowds of people who pelted them with items.

“The crowds were dispersed after further resources were deployed to the scene and order was restored. The people who were involved in that disorder can be assured that there is an investigation and we will be working to identify them and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, providing the reference CAD7951/02JUN.

Hard calls save lives.

Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers. No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.