Emergency services called to Woodside Park station after person is hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train this afternoon( June 3rd), causing disruption to services

The incident, which took place at Woodside Park Station at around 3.20 pm on Thursday and has resulted in trains being unable to run.

Emergency services have been scrambled to the scene and Woodside Park Road has been closed in both direction.

The closure is affecting buses who have been put on divert and revised route.

The condition of the person is not currently known and BTP has been contacted for comment.

More to follow